Billy Robinson, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at a local hospital surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 19, 1932, to John and Erma L. (Stanton) Robinson.
Billy married Hellen M. McBrayer in 1954 and she preceded him in death in 1996. He remarried Marilyn Tiller on Feb. 14, 1999. She survives of the home.
Billy owned and operated Robinson Trash Service for 25 years. He also had owned several small restaurants in St. Joseph. He was a member of the Riverbend Promanaders Square Dance Club and St. Joe Squares.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; Hellen M. McBrayer; son, Thomas Robinson; one sister; and one brother.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Louise (Talbot) Tiller Robinson of St. Joseph; daughters, Jacquelyn Frost, Kansas City, Missouri, Beth (Kelly) Oswalt, Gladstone, Missouri, Karen (Ronnie) Williams, St. Joseph, and Judy (Steve) Dempsey, Frankston, Texas; son, Tim (Mindy) Robinson, St. Joseph; stepchildren, Daniel (Elizabeth) Tiller, St. Joseph, Alan Tiller, Gladstone, Anne Tiller (John Shoaf), Independence, Missouri, Thomas (Shirley) Tiller, Amazonia, Missouri, and Lorri Tiller-Reynolds, Paragould, ARkansas; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, at St. Peter Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m.. Thursday, at St. Peter Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family suggests donations to St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
