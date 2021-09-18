Barbara L. Robinson, 88, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
She was born Aug. 9, 1933, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Lee and Esther (Peer) Cochran.
Barbara married Robert H. Robinson on Jan. 5, 1955. He survives of the home.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Robert Cochran; and sister, Janice Sampson.
Survivors include: her husband; son, Rex Robinson (Becky); grandchildren, Alex Robinson (Lacey) and Julie Garey (Danny); great-grandson, Jack Garey; and her beloved cat, Squeaky.
Farewell Services: 3 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
The family requires that masks be worn by those attending.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
