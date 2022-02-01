Robinson, Albert H. 2022-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Albert Harold Robinson was stillborn Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in St. Joseph.
He is preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Emma Sananiego.
Survivors include Thomas and Brittany Robinson of St Joseph; sister, Alexis; paternal grandfather, Harold Robinson of Sacramento, California; and maternal grandparents, Mellissa and Wes Ashlock of St Joseph.
Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
