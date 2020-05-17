Karen Robinett, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.

She was born July 3, 1957, in St. Joseph.

Karen married Randall Robinett.

She was preceded in death by: her husband; mother, Juanita R. Sharp; brothers, James Smith and Milton Sharp.

Survivors include son, James Kindred (Destiny); siblings: Steve Sherman, Sheila Sharp, Jennifer Kendel, Patrick Sharp, Frances Moss, Lisa Kendall (Ed), Lee Smith; grandchildren, James Jr., Janessa, and Azariah Kindred; nieces and nephews: Lorrain LaBorde (Bryan), Nichole Smith, Justin Gibson, Trevor Moss (Kleci), Trenton Moss, Derek Kendall, Kyle Kendel, Bailey Kendall; great-nieces and nephews: Christopher Smith, Sage Pansza, Lucas Lowe, Rowan Moss, Bryan, Jr., Margaret and Justin LaBorde; great-great-nieces and nephews: Journey Belding, Zayden Stockstill, Emma LaBorde, Alivia Smith, Brayden LaBorde, Rylee Smith; and many friends, that she made family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

