Robertson, Vernon L. 1927-2021 Amity, Mo.

AMITY, Mo. - Vernon L. Robertson, age 93, of Amity, Missouri, went to be with The Lord on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral service will be held at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Missouri, on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Ken Lewis of Clarksdale Baptist Church officiating.

Christian Burial will follow at Amity Cemetery in Amity, with Full Military Honors.

Visitation will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville.

Vern was born in rural Doniphan County Kansas, near Troy, to John and Mamie Robertson on May 9, 1927.

He served his country honorably in the United States Army.

Most of Vern's career was spent in construction on roads and bridges, and as a truck driver.

He loved his family, his church, and especially his lawn mowing.

Vern was one of the oldest members of Clarksdale Baptist Church..

Vernon is survived by daughter, Norma Jo (Jerry) Maccoux; son, Pete Robertson; sisters, Bonnie Smith, Betty May (Mike) Morris; grandchildren, Alisha Maccoux, Peter J. Robertson, Chasma Jo Mack, Angie Adams, Shona (Kraig) Kirkwood, Laura; 17 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; many other relatives and a multitude of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of 63 years, Lydia E. "Maxine"; daughter Julie; and grandson, Aaron Joseph Emberry.

Memorials may be made in Vernon's honor to the Donor's Choice in c/o Turner Family Funeral Home, Box 350, Maysville, Mo. 64469

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.