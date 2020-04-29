Robertson, Phyllis D. 1931-2020

CLIMAX SPRINGS, Mo. -Phyllis Delane (Gardner) Robertson, 88, formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Osage Beach Rehabilitation and Healthcare Facility.

Phyllis was born in McFall, Missouri, on July 16, 1931, to Lester and Agnes Gardner.

She graduated from McFall High School, and received a bachelor of science and a master's degree in education, from Northwest Missouri State University.

Phyllis taught fifth grade at St. Gregory Catholic School and finished her career teaching art at Eugene Field Elementary School, in Maryville.

She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Maryville, and a founding member of the Modern Managers Extension Club.

Phyllis married Donald Robertson, on August 27, 1950; he preceded her in death in 2008.

Her parents; along with her brother, Donald Gardner, also predeceased her.

Survivors include: her children: Danny (Debra) Robertson, of Clarinda, Iowa, Regina Robertson, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Kim (Dale) Chenoweth, of Climax Springs, near the Lake of the Ozarks, where Phyllis was residing.

Also, surviving are: her sister, Peggy Sperry, of Jamesport, Missouri; and her grandchildren: Joel Robertson, Jennifer Kearney, Joshua Robertson, Jordan Hicks, Jared Robertson, Johnas Perkins, Leigh Chenoweth Uhe and Chet Chenoweth.

Phyllis was blessed with 16 great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, in Maryville.

A register book and viewing will be available to sign at the Price Funeral Home from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Missouri Hospice & Palliative Care, 600 Monroe St., Jefferson City, MO 65109, in care of Phyllis Robertson.

Online condolences can be made to the family at:

www.pricefuneralhomemaryvile.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.