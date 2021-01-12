Mark D. Robertson, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at his home with his loving wife, Cheryl, by his side.

He was born March 23, 1951, in St. Joseph to Orville L. and Frances E. (Weber) Robertson.

Mark married Cheryl Justus on June 12, 1971. She survives of the home.

Starting in 1969, he worked at Quaker Oats for 36 years. He then worked as a warehouse supervisor at Ventura Foods for seven years.

Mark enjoyed fishing with his son and grandson. He loved the beach in Florida, and being with his kids and grandkids. He was a jokester, always playing jokes on the family.

He was a kind-hearted and loving man who never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances; father, Orville; brother, Clint Robertson; brother-in-law, Frank "Buck" Justus Jr.; and parents-in-law, Frank "Brownie" Justus and Crystal Justus.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Robertson; son, Mark C. Robertson (Rayanne); daughter, Carrie Words (Larry); two grandsons, Connor Words and Riley Robertson; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 3 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.