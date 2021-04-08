AMITY, Mo. - Margaret Gayle Robertson, 60, Amity, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021.

She was born July 18, 1960, in St. Joseph, to Eddie Baxter and Hattie Louise (Tuller) Andrews, III.

Margaret married Peter Robertson on Sept. 4, 1978. He survives of the home.

She was a special education teacher, specializing in behavioral disorders.

Margaret had just been elected to the City Council of Amity. She loved gardening and canning.

Margaret and Pete hosted numerous gatherings at their house in Amity. Margaret loved to play cards, especially the game "NURTZ."

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Terrie Burnham.

Survivors include her husband, Peter; son, P.J. Robertson of Independence, Missouri; daughters, Angie Adams and Chasma Robertson, both of Maryville, Missouri; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; 11 siblings; stepmother, Patricia Andrews; several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Celebration of Life 4 p.m. Monday at the family home in Amity. The family requests that anyone attending the celebration to please wear a face mask.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.