Donald "Donnie" Eugene Robertson, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home.

He was born Jan. 12, 1946, in Savannah, Missouri, son of the late Della and William Robertson.

He married Christy, on Jan. 24, 1992; she survives of the home.

He was a truck driver for Jim Fender Trucking and worked for the Teamsters on the pipe line.

He loved his dogs, and cats and deer hunting.

Donnie was a member of Eagles Lodge #49, the Teamsters union and was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Roger "Buck" Robertson; and granddaughter, Serina.

Survivors include: wife, Christy Robertson, of the home; son, Benjamin Widener; daughters: Melinda (Steve) Wilson, Lori (Kyle) Woodward and Donita (Bill) Maag; sisters: Marie Lee, Carol Wolf and Debbie Robertson; brothers: Ronald Robertson, Leroy (Tammy) Robertson and Larry (Susan) Robertson; grandchildren: Paige, Abigail, Lillian, Brandon, Alexis, Cheyenne, Devin, Jordy and Preston.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Rev. Albert Shirley officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Cremation will follow services.

Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Shelter.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.