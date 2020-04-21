Kelly Renee Robertson-Anderson, 35, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home.

She was born Aug. 2, 1984, in St. Joseph, and graduated from Benton High School.

She worked at Area Nursing Homes as a licensed practical nurse.

Kelly had a great personality and was very quick witted. She enjoyed shopping and animals.

Kelly was preceded in death by: her paternal grandparents, Clinton and Phyllis Robertson; maternal grandmother, Janice Darlene Myers; her father, Kris Robertson; and mother, Deborah Albertson.

Survivors include: two children, Hunter Nigh and Angelina Whitaker; brothers, Scott Robertson and Bryan Robertson; uncles: Donnie Robertson, Larry Robertson and Rodney Myers; aunts: Carolyn (Bob) Swope, Billie (Tim) Charboneau, Diana (Greg) Annigian and Gerry (Blaine) Parker; maternal grandfather, William "Bill" Myers; and stepfather, Bill Albertson.

Private family celebration of life, with public livestream: 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Rupp Chapel.

The register book will be available at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

She has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the children's education fund, in care of the online "Tribute Fund" at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Online condolence, livestream and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

View livestream at www.ruppfuneral.com, select obituary, read more scroll to bottom and play. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.