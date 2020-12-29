CAMERON, Mo. - Wilma Jayne Roberts, 79, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Dec. 26, 2020.

She was born Aug. 26, 1941, in Albia, Iowa, to Perry and Lorea (Christy) Wallace.

Wilma graduated from Princeton High School, class of 1959. She received a Bachelors of Science Degree in Nursing.

Preceding her in death: her parents, Perry and Lorea Wallace; stepfather, Buren Frisbie; husband, Giniath Roberts.

Survivors: two daughters, Christy (Steve) Jessen, Cameron, and Amy Roberts, Kansas City, Missouri; two brothers, Vernon (Sharon) Wallace, Allerton. Iowa, and Jim (Donna) Filloon, Greely, Colorado; two grandchildren, Drew (Aubrey) Jessen, Lawrence, Kansas, and Madison Jessen; nephew, Logan (Sammi) Wallace; great-niece and nephew, Emery and Kinser Wallace.

Friends are welcome to sign the register book and pay their respects at the funeral home, Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Graveside Service: 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Martin Cemetery, Trenton, Missouri.

Memorial Fund: The American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.