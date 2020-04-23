Thomas "Tom" E. Roberts, 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, in St. Joseph.

He was born Oct. 3, 1962, in St. Joseph.

He attended Benton High School and was the owner operator of Tom Roberts Sand Blasting.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed mushroom hunting, arrowhead hunting, fishing and he had a good sense of humor.

Tom was preceded in death by: stepmother, Judy Ann Roberts; and a brother, Christopher Roberts.

Survivors include: mother, Kay Roberts; father, Charles "Bill" William Roberts Jr.; son, Jacob (Bethany) Roberts, of St. Joseph; stepdaughter, Crysten (Bill) Morgan; stepsons, Tyson Coy and Kyle (Ashley) Coy; brother, Charles (Cheryl) Roberts III; sisters: Aliesa Roberts, Charlene Roberts, Delia (Glenn) Hughes; former wife, Jackie Auxier; granddaughter, Hazel Kay Roberts; 10 step-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Viewing, visitation and register book signing: 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.