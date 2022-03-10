Thomas E. Roberts, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022.
He was born Dec. 4, 1942, in St. Joseph.
He worked at Wire Rope for 17 years, then in property maintenance for the City of St. Joseph for many years.
Thomas loved watching Westerns, visiting with friends and taking care of his yard, especially mowing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Coral and Edward Jaroski and former wife, Charlotte.
He is survived by: daughters, Trica Brown and Terrie Roberts (Pam Blanchard); son, Charles "Chuck" Roberts; grandchildren: Jonathan and Shawn Linder (Neelia Grob), Zena Anderson (Luke), Adam Brown, Corey, Travis, and Jake Roberts (Chasity), and Jason Blanchard; eight great-grandchildren, with one on the way; sister-in-law, Pearl Russell (Charlie); nieces, Marti Coats (Jeff) and Randi Rick (Dave); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.