Sally Lynn Roberts, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in a St. Joseph hospital. She was born March 13, 1950, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Helen and Daniel Parker Sr. She graduated from Benton High School, and worked at ERA Environmental and Safety as an Environmental consultant.
She enjoyed working around her farm, spending time with her animals and most especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David Allen Roberts, and brother, Daniel Edwin Parker Jr.
She is survived by daughter, Rebecca (Jerry) Senter, Blue Springs, Missouri; and son, Zachary Fetty; grandchildren, J.D., Elizabeth, Sidney, and Aspen; three, great-grandchildren; brother, Jeff (Elveeta) Parker; and sister, Rufena (Larry) Burton.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Roberts has been cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
