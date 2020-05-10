SAVANNAH, Mo. - Rodney Allen Roberts, 68, Savannah, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020.
He was born Oct. 6, 1951, in St. Joseph, to Fred and Helen (Knapp) Roberts.
Rodney was the drummer in the Jimmy Van Zant band.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include: sisters, Brenda Roberts, Judy Trump; nephews, Colby Trump, Justin Faught; niece, Sara Mace.
Cremation Services: under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Online guestbook and obituary at: www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.