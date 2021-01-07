Richard A. Roberts, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

He was born Feb. 7, 1933, in St. Joseph, to Forrest and Grace (Walls) Roberts.

Richard married Barbara Roberts, Charlotte Rainwater and Penny Roberts.

He worked for his lifelong friend, Kenneth Burgess, at Midwest Scrap Management as a truck driver.

Richard enjoyed fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Roberts; sister, Esther Doyle; brothers, Charles, Donald, Jerry, Harold, Edward and Kenneth Roberts.

Survivors include daughter, Cynthia Moyer; sons, Ronald (Brenda), David (Cindy), Frank (Joyce), Ricky (Jamie), and Steve (Kelli) Roberts, all of St. Joseph; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren, great-great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, including Nancy Rullman (Richard) and Kathy Walker.

Graveside Service and Interment 10 a.m. Friday, Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.