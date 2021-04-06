Mildred Deloris Roberts 88, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, in a Saint Joseph health care center. She was born Jan. 20, 1933, in Halls, Missouri, daughter of the late Hannah and Edward Roberts. She worked at Joe Opticans, Stetson Hats, and the St. Joseph Museum.

She enjoyed genealogy, crochet, knitting and sewing. She was a member of the Abundant Faith Church of God, and the Three Angels 7th Day Adventist Church.

Mildred was preceded in death by husband, Glen Roberts; her parents; son, Darrell Roberts; grandson, Shawn Griffin; brothers, Donald, Vernon, Irvin, James, and Lloyd Roberts; sisters, Annetta Richards, Doris Pritchett, and Luella Leslie.

Survivors include, daughter Darla Griffin, step daughters, Sharon Patching, and Linda Traylor, grandchildren, Jennifer Griffin, Stephanie and Darren Roberts, Brandon Patching, Brian, Tiffany and Gwen Traylor, Christina Lette, and Brandon Patching; and 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral services and public live stream: 2 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Mark Smith officiating, The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Abundant Faith Church of God, or to the Three Angels 7th Day Adventist churches.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.