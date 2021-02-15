MARYVILLE, Mo. -Lonald Ralph Roberts, 72, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Carriage Square in St. Joseph.

He was born in Maryville, on Feb. 1, 1949, to Ralph and Helen (Callow) Roberts.

He attended Central High School and graduated with two degrees from Missouri Western State College.

From an early age, Lon took an interest in the mechanical workings of Harley Davidson motorcycles and John Deere tractors, and developed a passion for taking things apart and putting them back together.

He studied electrical engineering in college and received his Radio Operator's License in 1984. He then worked as an engineer for KQ2 television station in St. Joseph for 25 years and was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Lon could often be seen driving along the Missouri River, a daily ritual he used to clear his head.

Lon is survived by: his children: Christopher (Sandra) Smith, Angele Schellhorn, Jennifer (Elliot) Swope; grandchildren: Jessica (Cameron) Rayevich, Zoe Schellhorn, and Eloise Swope; and great-grandchild, Sailor Kilgore.

He was preceded in death by his devoted companion of 42 years, Regina Ashford, and parents, Ralph and Helen Roberts.

A memorial gathering will be arranged at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made to the UNMC Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center Hope Fund for Cancer Research.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.