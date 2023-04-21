Roberts, Kevin P. 1961-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Apr 21, 2023 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Roberts, Kevin P. 1961-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Patrick "Pat" Roberts, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023.He was born March 9, 1961, to William L. Roberts and Ruth L. (Waggoner) Howard, in St. Joseph.Kevin served in Desert Storm as a member of the United States Air Force 55th wing as a jet engine mechanic later retiring after 20 years served.He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1979.Kevin married Melissa "Missy" Ann Youngblood on Sept. 16, 2005.Kevin enjoyed working on project cars, riding his motorcycle, grilling, and spending time with his grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his father, William Roberts; son, Brian Roberts; granddaughter, Maggie.Survivors include his wife, Missy; children, Steve (Brooke), Jaycie (Rob), Kevin (Caitlin), Dustin (Alyssa), Megan (Mike), Brendan, Brian, Melanie (Travis); grandchildren, Dayden, Skyla, Cash, Arialle, Maisie, and Sandy; mother, Ruth Howard; three brothers; two sisters; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.Farewell Services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.The family suggests memorial gifts to Children's Mercy Hospital.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To send flowers to the family of Kevin "Pat" Roberts, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Apr 24 Visitation Monday, April 24, 2023 6:00PM-8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. St. Joseph, MO 64506 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Apr 25 Memorial Service Tuesday, April 25, 2023 1:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. St. Joseph, MO 64506 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins. Tags Genealogy Armed Forces Air Force Job Market Transportation × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, April 21, 2023 Late Notices, April 20, 2023 Late Notices, April 18, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan accused of shooting girl, parents arrested in FloridaChild suffers serious injuries in UTV crashInjuries prove fatal for boy involved in UTV accidentMulti-vehicle crash on N I-29Officers raising money for one of their ownWoman found dead near 36th and Pickett identifiedNew SJSD board leaders emergeVeteran opens dog-training business to bridge gapRestaurant inspections for March 2023Future of SJSD elementary schools up in the air
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.