Roberts, Judith 1940-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Jun 18, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Judith Roberts, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022.She was born Sept. 18, 1940, in St. Joseph, to Joel and Jewell (Berry) Roberts.Judith was a practicing Jehovah's Witness. She enjoyed reading and was an amazing seamstress. She also enjoyed her TV shows, especially "Starsky & Hutch."She is preceded in death by her parents.Survivors include brother, Lowell; three nieces, Gina Martin, Kathi Roberts and Lisa Roberts; extended family and friends.Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Judith Roberts Lowell Worship Lisa Roberts Kathi Roberts Gina Martin Extended Family St. Joseph × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, June 18, 2022 Late Notices, June 17, 2022 Late Notices, June 16, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesEntertainment center prepares for grand openingCity losing key revenue stream for equipmentLaw enforcement searching for missing kayakerBusiness wraps up projects left by another company's closingFarmers face drought in west, rain glut in east, high prices for allChiefs training camp enters last year of contract with MWSUCameron man seriously injured in semi crashTeacher trio joins levy promo effortSt. Joseph School District names new nursing coordinatorMay restaurant inspections
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.