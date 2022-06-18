Judith Roberts, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022.

She was born Sept. 18, 1940, in St. Joseph, to Joel and Jewell (Berry) Roberts.

Judith was a practicing Jehovah's Witness. She enjoyed reading and was an amazing seamstress. She also enjoyed her TV shows, especially "Starsky & Hutch."

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include brother, Lowell; three nieces, Gina Martin, Kathi Roberts and Lisa Roberts; extended family and friends.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.