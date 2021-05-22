Roberts, Jr., John A. 1924-2021 Platte City, Mo.

PLATTE CITY, Mo. - Our father, John A. Roberts, Jr. passed away at age 96 on April 7, 2021. He was born in Parsons, Kansas, Nov. 14, 1924, to Cecil and John A. Roberts, Sr., the third of four boys. The family moved to Hutchinson, Kansas, where he attended high school and met his future wife, Joan. Dad lived a long happy life and was able to celebrate 71 years of marriage with mom before she passed away in 2019. Mom always said that dad was the best husband, father and provider she could ever have. She was the love of his life and they had a happy, loving partnership.

At age 18 dad enlisted in the Army for service in World War II and was inducted at Ft. Leavenworth. After landing at Utah Beach, he was assigned to Company A 814th Tank Destroyer Unit of the 7th Armored Division as a gunner on a tank destroyer. He served in that position in the Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe Campaigns and the Battle of the Bulge with combat across the Netherlands, Germany, and France. He survived many events including his tank being blown out from underneath him, crossing the bridge at Remagen a day too early, little food, miserable cold weather, as well as many other hardships. In 2015, he received the Knight of the Legion of Honor medal from the French Consul General on behalf of the people of France in honor of his service in WWII. They thanked him for his courage and proclaimed him their hero.

After the war, Dad and mom were married and moved to Denver so dad could attend Denver University. That is when they became enamored with the Colorado mountains. After college, they moved back to Hutchinson to be closer to family and start their family. In 1966 dad moved our family to St. Joseph for a better job opportunity with Glaze Construction Company. Later he started his own accounting and bonding company continuing to work into his 70s.

Dad was our hero, guardian, and loved his family above all else. We were so lucky to have him. Sacrificing greatly, he gave his daughters good lives. He taught us many things including the value of hard work, to be independent and to support ourselves. Dad had a great sense of humor, could fix or jury-rig anything, loved frosty malts, square dancing with mom and friends, hanging out with neighbors in the backyard, holidays with the family, our pets, and traveling with mom around the US. We love him and miss him greatly.

Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; and his mother; father; and three brothers, Wilbur, Eldon and Harold.

He is survived by his cat Annie; three daughters Cheryl (Rich) Herbst, Nancy (Forrest) Peebles, Janet (Steve) Hopkins; granddaughters, Kelly (Dax) Kitterman, Katie (Clint) Tomlinson; and step grandchild, Scott Hopkins; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Ethan, Bradley, Teddy; and step-grandchildren Mikayla and Milla.

Per their wishes, Dad and mom's ashes will be combined with no memorial service. Later this year, the family will celebrate their lives in the Rocky Mountains.

The family would like to thank all the people who took care of dad including the staff at the Living Community in St. Joseph, The Gardens at Barry Road, Kansas City and Kansas City Hospice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.