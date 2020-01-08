Roberts Jr., James 1925-2020

NEW POINT, Mo. - James "Jim" Monroe Roberts Jr., 94, of New Point, and St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at an Oregon health care facility.

Jim was born in Hemple, Missouri, on Nov. 1, 1925, the son of the late Cora Olive (Watson) and James M. Roberts Sr.; and attended school in Gower.

He was the husband of the Thelma Ruth (Kunkel) Roberts, of New Point, who preceded him in death in 2010.

They were married Oct. 23, 1949, celebrating over 60 years of marriage.

Jim served in the 8th Air Force, 131st Squadron, Army Airways Communications Wing, shipping out of New York City in convoy to England on Luxury Liner Argentina, in early 1944. He recounted sleeping seven high in the liner ballroom and being entertained as much as others by depth charge explosions.

He served in Europe until April 1946, returning home to work on the railroad and as an electrical lineman, before full-time farming around New Point.

He also worked part-time for a period with the ASCS office in Mound City, allowing him to make many acquaintances throughout Holt County.

Jim was active member of the Presbyterian Churches, in New Point, Oregon and St Joseph.

He also drew inspiration and fellowship from his involvement in the lodges of Freemasonry, York Rite, Scottish Rite and Red Cross of Constantine. He was most proud of his 50 year pin from Oregon Lodge #139, and political leaning as an ardent Democrat, with many Republican friends.

He and wife, Thelma, enjoyed numerous sunshine winters in Estero, Florida, which he vowed to return until his last days, if he could only get there.

Dancing provided pure joy for both throughout.

Jim loved animals of all types, and was energized in his later years by cats, dogs and miniature donkeys. He rarely hunted anything but mushrooms, which he'd kill for, but had affection for firearms and a clear hilltop sunset.

Jim is survived by: three children: Gary Roberts and wife, Kim, of St. Joseph, Janet Book and husband, Dave, of Oregon, and Ken Roberts and wife, Donna, of Arlington, Virgina; and three grandchildren: Alice Roberts, Jane Roberts and Caleb Book.

He was preceded in death by: two infant brothers; his parents; aunts; uncles; cousins; and grandson, Alex Book.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at Chamberlain Funeral Home, 100 West George St., Oregon, MO 64473.

Funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, same location.

Interment, with military rites, will follow at the Cowan Cemetery, near New Point, where Jim will rest in peace with community friends and relatives.

Cards and condolences may be sent to: Janet Book, PO Box 245, Oregon, MO 64473.

Memorials may be sent to: Shriners Hospitals for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St Louis, MO 63110.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.