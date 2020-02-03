Roberts, John H. 1952-2020

John Henry Roberts Jr. 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital.

He was born May 15, 1952 in St. Joseph, son of the late Ella and John Roberts Sr. He married Linda Russell on August 28, 1971 and she survives of the home.

He held various jobs and worked at Herbert Brooner, Dolly Madison, BMD as a Mechanic. He loved Westerns, traveling, fishing, and going to Branson.

He had lots of friends, and enjoyed spending time with family, and was a member of and involved in Special Olympics.

John was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Lucky and Jimmy Barnes, Marvin Roberts; and his sister, Virginia Walker.

Survivors include: wife, Linda Kay Roberts, of the home; daughter, Shelly Ann (Mary) Roberts; sons, John H. Roberts III, and wife Mary, and Ronald E. Roberts; grandsons, Michael Kyle Duty; granddaughters, Emily Madison Roberts; step-granddaughter, Haleigh Seward; step grandsons, Tyler and Tyson Seward; great- grandson, Jesse Harbord, great-granddaughter, Kinslee Harbord, brother, George Roberts and his special friend, Michelle Cress.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, with funeral services at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Douglas Cline officiating.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.