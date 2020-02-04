Roberts, John H. 1952-2020

John Henry Roberts Jr., 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital.

He was born May 15, 1952, in St. Joseph, son of the late Ella and John Roberts Sr.

He married Linda Russell, on Aug. 28, 1971; she survives of the home.

He held various jobs and worked at Herbert Brooner, Dolly Madison and BMD, as a mechanic.

He loved Westerns, traveling, fishing and going to Branson.

He had lots of friends and enjoyed spending time with family, and was involved in Special Olympics.

John was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers: Lucky and Jimmy Barnes, and Marvin Roberts; and his sister, Virginia Walker.

Survivors include: wife, Linda Kay Roberts, of the home; daughter, Shelly Ann Roberts (Josh Smith); sons, John H. Roberts III, and wife, Mary, and Ronald E. Roberts (Michelle Cress); grandsons, Michael and Kyle Duty; granddaughters, Emily and Madison Roberts; step-granddaughter, Haleigh Seward; step-grandsons, Tyler and Tyson Seward; great-grandson, Jesse Harbord; great-granddaughter, Kinslee Harbord; brother, George Roberts.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Funeral services at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Douglas Cline officiating.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.