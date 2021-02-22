Roberts, John C. 1947-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

John C. Roberts, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

He was born Dec. 17, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, to Glenn and Madalaine (Thulin) Roberts.

John was a 1965 graduate of Central High School.

He remodeled houses and was a musician.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include: his sister, Jean; extended family; and friends.

Celebration of Life and Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Inurnment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Alzheimer's Association.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Alzheimer's Association.