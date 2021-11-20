Roberts, Gloria 1945-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Gloria F. Roberts, 76, St. Joseph, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at a local care center. She was born in Atchison, Kansas, on April 28, 1945.
Farewell Service and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may call noon until 1 p.m. Tuesday. Private Inurment Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
