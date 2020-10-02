Roberts, Gary H. 1940-2020

Gary Howard Roberts, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Joseph. He was born Dec. 8, 1940, in St. Joseph, son of the late Vena and James Roberts.

He graduated from Central High School, and worked at Western Regional Diagonostic Correction Center as a corrections officer. He served in the United States Navy.

Gary was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Holzhauser, and his parents.

He is survived by two nieces, Melissa Holzhauser, who was his caretaker, and Marsha Holzhauser. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.