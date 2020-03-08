Roberts, Dr. Phyllis G. 1934-2020

It is with deep sadness Dr. Phyllis G. Roberts, M.D., passed away Feb. 20, 2020, after a long illness due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. She was 85.

Known to her friends and family as "Mombo," "Mama," and "Grammy Phyl," Dr. Roberts served as a practicing pediatrician in St. Joseph, and surrounding communities, from her arrival in 1964 for the next 50 years. She considered healing, and advocating for children her highest calling and she pursued these goals with tireless energy and passion throughout her life.

Her diagnosis skills were legendary, and during the cold and flu season, she often saw 60 to 70 patients a day. She operated as a single practitioner through much of her career, and personally cared for thousands of children at her office, and at St. Joseph's Hospital and Heartland Medical Center.

Phyllis was born in Bloomfield, New Jersey, the youngest of two children, with an older sister, Anita Grant.

Her father, Bill Grant, grew up in Clay Center, Kansas, obtaining an electrical engineering degree from Kansas State University and then worked at Bell Labs, in Murray Hill, New Jersey. Her mother, Ida Grant, was a housewife.

Phyllis attended Douglass College, the women's college within Rutgers, graduating with a degree in pre-medicine in 1956. She then attended Kansas University Medical School, where she was one of five women (out of 150 total) in the entering class of 1960.

Phyllis specialized in pediatrics, with an externship at New England Hospital, in Boston, an internship at Wesley Medical Center, in Wichita, and residency at St. Louis Children's Hospital, in St. Louis, Missouri. After a fellowship at University of Arkansas Medical Center, in Littlerock, she moved to St. Joseph, in 1964 and joined the practice of Dr. H.E. Peterson.

She married Judge James W. "Bill" Roberts, in Oct. 1964, and had three children: Richard, Karen and Mark, prior to her divorce in 1976.

She practiced pediatrics for the rest of her career in St. Joseph and North Kansas City.

Phyllis was an avid ballroom dancer and loved all kinds of music. She enjoyed taking her children and grandchildren boating, swimming and to water parks at every opportunity. She loved cats, and dogs and had at least one of each at almost all times.

Everyone who knew her was touched by her heart and loving spirit. She will be missed.

Phyllis is preceded in death by: her parents, Dwight William "Bill" Grant and Ida Mary Moore; her in-laws, Helen and Raymond Roberts; and her older sister, Anita Hiller.

She is survived by: her ex-husband, Judge Bill Roberts; her three children: Dr. Richard Roberts, South Pasadena, California, Dr. Karen Roberts, Shawnee, Kansas, and Mark Roberts, Denver, Colorado; and her eight grandchildren: Helena Roberts-Mataric, Nicholas Roberts-Mataric, Amelia Roberts-Mataric, Nathan Roberts, Jacob Roberts, Nicholas Roberts, Ally Krieg and Nicki Krieg.

A private family burial will take place at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, on Lovers Lane.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Ashland Methodist Church, followed by a reception.

Please email phyllis.roberts.memorial.2020@gmail.com, for more details.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her life can make a donation to: Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City Missouri, by calling (816) 346-1300. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.