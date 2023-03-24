SAVANNAH, Mo. - Datha Margaret (Frans) Roberts, 104, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday March 22, 2023, in St. Joseph, enjoying listening to music from her favorite local singer, Josh Daniels, of Grant City, Missouri. She was born May 24, 1918, in Easton, Missouri, daughter of Lucian and Beulah (Lewis) Frans. She married Stanley Roberts on Aug. 12, 1948, and they made their home on a farm near Stanberry, Missouri. She enjoyed being around her friends, going to dances where her favorite local musicians played, and celebrating her birthdays with an annual motorcycle ride.
Datha was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Roberts; her parents; sisters, Alma Stephens, Virginia Morris; and brother, Kenneth Frans.
She is survived by son, Ronald (Fawn) Roberts, of Hollister, Missouri; grandsons, Troy (Danette) Roberts and Gregg (Myrna) Roberts, of St. Joseph, former daughter-in-law, Irene (Roy) Walker, of St. Joseph; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Datha's life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Benedictine Living Community of St. Joseph and Freudenthal Hospice for their care and support.
Memorials are requested to the Andrew County Senior Center.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Datha Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
