Colleen Roberts

EDGERTON, Mo. - Colleen Roberts, 76, Edgerton, passed away Feb. 23, 2020.

Survived by: husband, J.C. Roberts; children: John (Carri) Roberts, Jim (Judy) Roberts, Bill (Kirstie) Roberts and Julie (Danny) Crook; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Terry (Nancy) Morton; sisters: Mary (Leon) Fisher, Karen (Larry) Carnie and Cheryl (Brian) Roberts.

Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Rosary: 10:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, all at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Plattsburg

Donations: Scleroderma Foundation.

Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.