Charlotte Roberts, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021.
She was born July 9, 1942, in Atchison, Kansas, to Charles and Martha (Moppin) Mershon.
Charlotte enjoyed sewing, reading and crocheting. She collected porcelain dolls and red birds.
Preceding her in death are her parents; and infant sister, Marie.
Survivors include sister, Pearl Russell (Charlie); children, Terrie Roberts (Pam Blanchard), Trica Brown, Chuck Roberts; grandchildren, Jonathan, and Shawn Linder (Neelia Grob), Zena Anderson (Luke), Adam Brown (Cassandra), Corey, Travis and Jake Roberts (Chasity), Jason Blanchard; nieces and nephews, Marti Coats (Jeff), Randi Rick (Dave), Olivia Knight (Brian), Jeffery Coats, Laci Peacock, Samantha Coats, Tiffani Moutrey, Heather Koelliker, Colton Rick; numerous great-grandchildren, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Sugar Creek Cemetery, at a later date.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.