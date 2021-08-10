AGENCY, Mo. - Charles Allen Roberts, 80, of Agency, passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in St. Joseph.
He was born Feb. 28, 1941, in Kansas City, Missouri.
He married Glenna Roberts on June 10, 1960, and they shared 61 years together.
He graduated from Faucett High School in 1959.
He worked as a self-employed business owner. He enjoyed hunting and classic cars.
Charles was preceded in death by: his father Donald Lee Roberts and mother, Lyla Shiner-Messner.
He is survived by: wife, Glenna Jean Roberts of Agency; son, Scott (Jayne) Roberts of Faucett, Missouri; daughter, Terri (Mike) Riddle of Faucett, Missouri; daughter, Trudi (Doug) Riddle of Faucett; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and eighth on the way; and brother, Rick (Wilma) Roberts of Agency.
There will be a private family memorial service.
He will be cremated, under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Freudenthal Hospice.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
