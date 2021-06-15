Betty M. (Church) Roberts, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021.

On April 20, 1943, she was born to John and Lola (Gaut) Church in Kansas City, Kansas.

Betty enjoyed flowers, taking care of her garden and collecting angels. She liked to watch gameshows while competing with Jean over the phone.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl W. Roberts; sister, Jeanette MacDonald; and grandson, John Fisher.

Survivors include her children, Robert Fisher, Tim Fisher (Nancy), Joe Fisher (Leslie Alexander), Tammy Anderson (Johnnie); seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Meyer (Anna Mae), brother-in-law, Ross MacDonald; best friend, Jean Bellomy; cousin, Linda Klaes; and beloved cat, Luci.

Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 1 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society.

