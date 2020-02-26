Roberson, H.A. 1933-2020

BETHANY, Mo. - H.A. Roberson, 87, of Bethany, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Bethany.

Harvey Allen "H.A." was born Jan. 30, 1933, upstairs in the funeral home, at Jamesport, Missouri, the son of Orris Lee "O.L" and Vivian Irene (Chamberlain) Roberson.

H.A. graduated from Jamesport High School in 1951, and attended Trenton Junior College (now North Central Missouri College) for one year, prior to enlisting in the United States Air Force for four years, as an airman first class.

He returned to Trenton Junior College to complete his associates degree in 1956. In the Fall of 1957, he enrolled in John A. Gupton Mortuary School (now Gupton College of Mortuary Science), in Nashville, Tennessee.

Shortly after beginning school, he married Suzanne Dickinson, on Dec. 29, 1957, at the Jamesport United Methodist Church. They have been married for 62 years.

After graduation from mortuary school, and becoming a licensed embalmer and funeral director, H.A. returned home where he served an apprenticeship with his father O.L at their funeral home in Jamesport.

He and Suzanne then moved to Pattonsburg, Missouri for eight years, after purchasing the funeral home from the Gromer family. During their time in Pattonsburg, they welcomed two children, Alan and Linda.

H.A. and Suzanne continued to work together for 40 years, growing a 4th generation family business and serving families from many different communities. They continued to expand their services into Bethany and Gilman City in 1967, with the purchase of the Haas Funeral Home and at that time they made their home in Bethany.

A partnership was formed with the Noble family, and they began operating another funeral home in New Hampton. Over his 61 year career, they operated funeral homes in Bethany, Winston, Pattonsburg, Gilman City, New Hampton, Eagleville, Albany, Gallatin, Cainsville and Ridgeway. He retired in 1994, and continued to assist Alan and Wyvonne, Linda and Bryan in their businesses, until his health failed.

He always felt honored to serve families when they needed it the most in funeral service and ambulance service, prior to the ambulance being operated by the county.

In his retirement, he still enjoyed being active and serving others in the Bethany community, collecting and restoring antique John Deere tractors, as well as taking a few trips with Suzanne in their motor home.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bethany, Bethany Rotary Club, Bethany American Legion #216, Bethany Masonic Lodge #97 A.F. & A.M., past member of the Moila Shrine Temple, in St. Joseph, served on the North Central Missouri College Foundation Board for nine years, and was a member of the Missouri Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association, where he served as president from 1987 to 1988.

He received the Robert Knell Leadership Award from the Missouri Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association, the Sam Walton Business Leadership Award (1999) and received the Distinguished Alumni Award from North Central Missouri College in 2013.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; father and mother-in-law, William Oscar and Maude (Landes) Dickinson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dorothy (Dickinson) and Melvin Shuler; and a great-grandchild.

H.A. is survived by: his wife, Suzanne, of the home; son, Alan (Wyvonne) Roberson, of Bethany; daughter, Linda (Bryan) Polley, of Albany, Missouri; grandchildren: Rachel (Jeremy) Eivins, Bethany, Arley (Jared) Wisner, Olathe, Kansas, Emilie (Tim) Kitzing, Kansas City, Missouri, and Samuel Roberson, Bethany; nine great-grandchildren: Allison, Jarrett, Alivia and Attlie Eivins, Owan and Stella Roberson, Emrie and Conner Wisner, Aspen Kitzing, and a great-granddaughter on the way; nieces: Debra Shuler, Kathy May and Teresa Shuler.

Funeral services: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, under the direction of the Roberson and Polley Families.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening, at the funeral home, where friends may call at any time after 11 a.m. Friday.

A private family burial will follow the service, at Miriam Cemetery, in Bethany.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to: Harrison County Cancer Transportation Fund or Miriam Cemetery, in care of the Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.