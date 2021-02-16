Roberds, Sue Dearborn, Mo.

Sue E. M. Roberds

DEARBORN, Mo. - Sue Ellen Marie Roberds, 74, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed away Feb. 13, 2021.

Survived by daughter, Michelle (Scott) Fleshman; grandson, Daniel Fleshman; uncle, Walter Rottmann; aunt, Grace Stohlman; sisters-in-law, Pam (Peter) Anderson and Dianne Williamson; brother-in-law, Ronnie "Runt" Roberds; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Graveside Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Dearborn Cemetery

Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.