Stephen R. Robbs

TOPEKA, Kan. - Stephen R. Robb, 64, passed away on Sept. 22, 2020.

His service will be at Faith Temple Church, 1162 SW Lincoln in Topeka, Kansas, on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be in Leavenworth National Cemetery.

A message may be left for the family at www.bowserjohnsonfuneralchapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.