Robbins, Rose M. 1918-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Rose M. Robbins, 101, of Savannah, formerly of Hopkins, Missouri, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at LaVerna Senior Living.

Rose was born on May 5, 1918, in Hopkins, to Ula and Inez Morehouse.

She was a wife, mother and cook for the Pickering School and a member of the Xenia Club.

She married Harold A. Robbins on March 7, 1935; He preceded her in death on July 30, 1988.

She was also preceded by: her son, Warren Dean Robbins; grandson, Mark Bollinger; and three sisters.

Survivors include: her daughter, Evelyn Bollinger, Marshalltown, Iowa; four grandchildren: Nancy Talbott, Glen Robbins, Brenda Cochran, Todd Bollinger; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Hinton and Betty Engle.

She was and is a beautiful lady, of laughter and dance, of courage and wisdom, and a mother of love.

Private Family Graveside Services will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020, at White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, Missouri, under the care of: Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Public visitation will be held from Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 19, at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorials to: the Nodaway County Senior Center.

