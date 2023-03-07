Robbins, Joseph E. 1943-2023 Easton, Mo.

EASTON, Mo. - Joseph Earl Robbins, aka "Polka Dot Joe", age 79, passed away peacefully at his home on March 2, 2023. He was born Sept. 24, 1943, in St. Joseph, the son of Earl and Mary Robbins.

He went to Easton, Missouri, High School and worked his entire life in the construction industry, retiring as Superintendent of Mt. Carmel Sand and Gravel. Even in his senior years, he was able to work with his Bobcat loader and enjoyed helping people. He often reminisced about all of his different construction projects.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.