Robbins, Gordon R. Craig, Mo.

Gordon R. Robbins
CRAIG, Mo. - Gordon Ray Robbins, age 84, of Craig, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care, Tarkio, Missouri.
Funeral Services: 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City, Missouri, where the family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the services. Interment: IOOF Cemetery, Craig.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mission Central-LCMS World Mission, the Sittig Foundation for college scholarships for public service, or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements: Schooler Funeral Home, Craig/Fairfax. andrewshannfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.