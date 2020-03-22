OMAHA, Neb. - Ernest "Ernie" Robb, 93, Omaha, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020.

He was born Sept. 26, 1926, in St. Joseph.

Ernie married Ethel "Jean" Green Dec. 15, 1949. She preceded him in death Oct. 23, 2005.

He was employed as a route salesman and driver for the Coca-Cola bottling company in Kansas City, Missouri, for over 30 years.

Ernie was a member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church, Omaha.

He enjoyed attending church services, reading the Bible, teaching Sunday school classes and witnessing for Christ.

He was never without a tract in his pocket.

Ernie was also preceded in death by: his son, Jay Edward Robb; parents, Burr and Opal (Coffman) Robb, Sr.; brother, Burr Robb, Jr.; sisters, Marceline Wachter and Virginia Garrett.

Survivors include: daughters, Ernieta Herod, Loretta Coppess (Charlie); grandchildren: Travis Herod (Annie), Sterling Eslinger (Courtney), Trenton Herod (Kelli), Mike Coppess (Anna); great-grandchildren: BlakeleighEslinger, Freedom Herod, Peyton Eslinger, Elizabeth Coppess; numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Farewell Services: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to: Blessed Hope Baptist Church, Omaha.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.