Roach, Billy 1948-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Billy D. Roach, 71, of Maryville, died early Sunday morning March 8, 2020, after a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife Karyn, of 52 years. They married on Nov. 2, 1967, in Maryville; two daughters, Shelley Roach of Olathe, Kansas and Amy Skinner of Spring Hill, Kansas; one brother, James of Maryville, and three sisters: Julia, of Colorado, and Deb and Cordelia of Iowa; three grandchildren; and one great-grandson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: one sister, Marilyn; two brothers, Richard and John; and his parents, Porter and Frances Roach.

He served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1969.

He drove the gas truck for Dempsey-Harden for 30 years; before retiring, he worked briefly for Walmart and Kawasaki.

Mr. Roach has been cremated, under the care of Price Funeral Home.

There will be no visitation held.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

