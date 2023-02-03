KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Allen Michael Roach, 24, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
He was born Feb. 11, 1998, to Darby Roach and Misty Ford. Adopted by Ralph and Linda (Anthony) Roach in St. Joseph.
Allen enjoyed being with his friends, playing video games, fishing and camping. Loved going to the skate park or riding the park way/fairway. He was an avid Chiefs fan. Played hockey, drums and guitar. Member of JROTC.
His favorite foods were Grandma's spaghetti, burgers and beer. His favorite color was royal purple. Favorite flowers are lavender and violets. Allen dreamed of being a dad and having a family. Loved tattoos and doing tattoos. Wanted to go to school to learn mechanics.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Linda (Anthony) Roach (adopted mother).
Survivors include Darby Roach (Katrina), Misty Ford (Brian Newman), Ralph Roach Sr. (paternal grandfather/adopted father), Elizabeth Brennecke (maternal grandmother), William L. Nickell (Poppy), Marlena Wickens (Darrell-grandma), Mike Young (Sue-Maternal grandfather); siblings, Stormie (Joe) and Isaac Roach, Rickie Despain Jr., and Easter McCaulley (Dustin); and fiance, Skye Smith; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
