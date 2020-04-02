Rivers, Michael B. 1949-2020

Michael B. Rivers, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

He was born June 19, 1949, in Topeka, Kansas.

Michael married Rebecca Chambers, Oct. 2, 1987.

He was a musician at heart, it was his passion.

Michael was preceded in death by: his parents, Carl and Frances (Jones) Harris Sr.

Survivors include: his wife of 32 years, Rebecca; children: Cassandra, Andrew (Billie), Michael (Dana), Anyanna, Anthony (Brandi); brother, Mario Harris; 23 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and two on the way.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

