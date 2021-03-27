Eva "Tinker" Elaine Rivera 54, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday March 24, 2021.

She was born November 26, 1966, in St. Joseph, daughter of Shirley & Lonnie Vaughn. She married Terry Rivera on December 27, 1986 and he survives of the home.

She graduated from Benton High School, and worked at Tyson Foods for over 20 years. She enjoyed bingo, mushroom hunting, camping and gardening.

Eva was preceded in death by: her father, Lonnie Vaughn; sisters, Kitty Mattox, and Lela Ann Paxton.

Survivors include: husband, Terry Rivera; mother, Shirley Vaughn, St. Joseph; son, Gage Rivera, St. Joseph; brothers, Lonnie Joe Vaughn, and Toby (Tina) Herring, St. Joseph.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, with a Celebration of Eva's life to start at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Eva Rivera memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.