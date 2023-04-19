Rittmann, Iva J. 1930-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Apr 19, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Rittmann, Iva J. 1930-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Iva Jean (Kessler) Rittmann, 93, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023.She was born Feb. 15, 1930, in Easton, Missouri, to Charles and Blanche (Livingston) Kessler.She graduated in 1947 from Easton Hill School and continued her education at Gards Business University graduating 1949.She married Richard C. Rittmann on Feb. 3, 1954.Iva was a bookkeeper/ secretary for Bushman Construction Co. and retired from Welsh Plumbing in 2006.She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Richard.Survivors include her four children and spouses, Angela (John) Klein, Eric (Judith) Rittmann, Sally (Robert) Ballard, and William (Krista) Rittmann; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.Farewell Services 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.The family will gather with friends 9 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to your favorite charities.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Botany Job Market Christianity Genealogy Accounting × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, April 18, 2023 Late Notices, April 18, 2023 Late Notices, April 17, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesWoman found dead near 36th and Pickett identifiedChild suffers serious injuries in UTV crashHighway patrol DWI stops draw questions from bar ownersRestaurant inspections for March 2023Two hospitalized after rollover crash Friday morningMulti-vehicle crash on N I-29City shows off new Corby PondSt. Joseph man seriously injured in Thursday crashNew SJSD board leaders emergeHigh-achieving students recognized by Lions Club
