Ritchie, Sharelle 1943-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Sharelle Ritchie, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at a local hospital.
She was born to Walter and Lois Daniel on Jan. 29, 1943.
She was a graduate of Central High School. Sharelle married Charles Ritchie. He preceded her in death in 2012. She spent her career as a telephone operator and later as a department manager for Wal Mart.
Sharelle is survived by her sons, Blaine (Annette) and Brad (Carrie) Ritchie; daughter, Christy (Kevin) Anderson; four grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Wesley United Methodist Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
