Ripley, Wilma J. 1931-2021

FOREST CITY, Mo. -Wilma Josephine "Billie Jo" (Reynolds) Ripley, 89, Forest City, passed on to eternal life at the Oregon Care Center on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

She was the daughter of Henry E. and Josephine L. (Turney) Reynolds and was born Sept. 8, 1931.

She was educated at Brush College Country School and Forest City High School, where she was the class valedictorian, in 1949.

B.J. was a mover and a shaker throughout her life. She resided in Mound City for many years, and was active in Community Betterment, canvassed the town for votes to build the municipal swimming pool and many other civic endeavors.

She founded the Christmas Around the Square tradition in Oregon that is now 31 years old.

She worked at the Ripley Variety Store and the Galley in Mound City, was city collector there and also worked at the Mound City News-Independent.

From there, she was employed with the Maryville Daily Forum and helped man the switchboard, during the Ken Rex McElroy murder fiasco.

When her father was diagnosed with cancer, she returned home to Forest City to provide care for him.

She was a member of the Cosmopolitan Club in Mound City.

She was a charter member of the Holt County Historical Society, the Forest City Drug Store Museum and the Holt County Museum and Research Center, helped provide genealogy for Gone Home Book I, member of Missouri Press Association, member of the Oregon United Methodist Church, WSCS and United Methodist Women, Oregon Kiwanis Club, Holt County Republican Club, Mound City Golf Association and Maryville Soroptimist Club.

After her father's death, she and her son purchased the Times Observer newspaper, in Oregon.

Their first edition came off the presses on June 1, 1989, where she held the title of publisher.

B.J.'s pride and joy was a quarterly edition called "Country Roads." It was a feature section on current times, historical times ad well as other columns.

She retired on her 80th birthday, in 2012.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother.

Surviving are: her children, son, Robert (Gina), Oregon, Missouri and daughter, Dee Ann Heck (Gary), Mound City, Missouri; there are nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.

Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Oregon Methodist Church.

Open visitation beginning Tuesday at noon at the Chamberlain Fiuneral Home, Oregon.

Interment at Forest City Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Oregon Community Action Committee, or The Shop, in care of Mound City United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.