Riordan, Robert L. 1932-2022 Phoenix, Ariz.

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Robert L. Riordan, of Phoenix, passed away Aug. 7, 2022 at the age of 89. Bob was born on Aug. 12, 1932, in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is preceded in death by his parents, Aden (Web) and Leota (Crawford) Riordan. Bob was an only child.
He served his country as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Air Force, and was a builder, land developer and realtor, having done projects in Dayton, Ohio, Punta Gorda, Florida and on Sanibel and Captiva Islands, Florida.
Bob will be remembered by family and friends as a successful entrepreneur, who had a radiant personality, a man who was principled, a role model to many and who was overarchingly devoted to his family.
Bob is survived by: his wife of 62 years, Bonnie; and his sons, Steve (Debby) and Jeff (Erica); seven much loved grandchildren; and two especially loved great-granddaughters.
A celebration of life service will be held at Mountain Park Church in Phoenix at 2 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2022, followed by inurnment at Gilbert Memorial Park.
Updates and tributes will be found at the Samaritan Funeral Home website.
in lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bob's memory to Mountain Park Church in Phoenix, Southminster Presbyterian Church in Dayton and New Hope Presbyterian in Fort Myers, Florida.
Grateful thanks to Copper Creek Inn Memory Care and Aegis Hospice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
