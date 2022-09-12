Riordan, Robert L. 1932-2022 Phoenix, Ariz.

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Robert L. Riordan, of Phoenix, passed away Aug. 7, 2022 at the age of 89. Bob was born on Aug. 12, 1932, in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is preceded in death by his parents, Aden (Web) and Leota (Crawford) Riordan. Bob was an only child.

He served his country as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Air Force, and was a builder, land developer and realtor, having done projects in Dayton, Ohio, Punta Gorda, Florida and on Sanibel and Captiva Islands, Florida.

