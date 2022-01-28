Rinehart, Mary L. 1939-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Mary Loretta Rinehart passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in St. Joseph.
Loretta was born Nov. 30, 1939, near Allendale, Missouri, to Hope and Elva (Hass) Daniels. She was a graduated of Grant City High School in 1957 and then from Guard Business School in 1958.
Loretta was united in marriage to Thomas William Rinehart on May 29, 1958. To this union four daughters were born: Mary Beth (John) Davis, Debora Lynn (Russ) Troutwine, Patricia JoAnn (Mark) Mitchell and Sue Ellen Findley.
Loretta was a farm wife. She started her postal career in 1973, retiring after 30 years as postmaster in Grant City. Loretta and Tom loved traveling. She visited every state except Alaska. She loved bird watching, playing the lottery and a die hard Kansas City Chiefs fan.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, parents and grandson, Brandon William Rinehart.
Left to cherish her memory are her four daughters, grandson, Cole (Rachel) Findley, granddaughters: Jessica (Nate) Johnson, Alisha Rinehart (Si Ellis), Dr. Kelsey (Chris) Davis-Humes, Caitlyn (Matthew) Shufelberger, Tiffany Tosatto; great-grandsons: Kyler and Kyson Humes, Knox Findley, and Tux Tosatto, great-granddaughters: Trisha Rinehart and Danika Mitchell; four step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Michael) O'Riley; brother-in-law, Jim (Merle) Rinehart and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, Missouri. Burial will be in Lotts Grove Cemetery in Hatfield, Missouri. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
