Rinehart, Betty L. 1931-2021 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Betty Lee Quinn Rinehart passed away Dec. 15, 2021, at the age of 90. She was born Jan. 6, 1931, in Milligan, Nebraska, to Leslie (Percy) and Gladyce Placek Quinn and grew up and graduated from high school in Albany, Missouri, with her brother, Robert Quinn.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother.
She was married to Courtney Hilsabeck in a double ceremony with his sister, Deloris, and husband Billy Shelton on March 20, 1949. They later divorced.
They lived in Barnard, Missouri, when their first daughter was born and then moved to Maryville, Missouri, to raise their three daughters: Janie (Don) Burch, Brenda (Kurt) Culp and Beth Strueby.
She worked for many years at Montgomery Wards and St. Francis Hospital and made many lifetime friends. She then worked at the hospital in St. Joseph before retiring and then being hired by Dr. Richard Walsh and working for 20 years before retiring again at the age of 86.
While living in St. Joseph she was baptized at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church and after moving beck to Maryville, attended First Baptist Church.
She spent her "spare" time hand-stitching beautiful quilts for her daughters, 10 grandchildren and spouses and 16 great-grandchildren.
She loved her grandchildren: Heath (Martha) Burch, Kansas City, Missouri, Brylie (Rance) Carlson, Smithville, Missouri, Ashley (Tyler) Gaa, Omaha, Nebraska, Travis (Samantha) Culp, Wasilla, Alaska, Cody (Elizabeth) Burch, Bethesda, Maryland, Dustin Strueby (Kylie Jacoby), Maryville, Brittney (Trent) Langston, Maryville, Tanner Burch (Akara Regimand), Mission, Kansas, Kameron Culp, Agency, Missouri, and Treyton Burch, Kansas City, Missouri.
She was blessed with 16 great-grandchildren: Laila and Aiden Gaa, Creed, Roman, and Maddox Carlson, Warner, Whitaker, and Sawyer Burch, Brya Strueby, Raina and Kira Langston, Jaxson and Hunter Culp, Wellesley and Landis Burch and Weston Culp.
Visitation at Price Funeral Home Saturday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. with funeral following at 2 p.m. Burial Barnard American Legion Cemetery, Barnard, Missouri.
Memorials may be made to her church, First Baptist Church, Maryville.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
